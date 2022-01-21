Lakhimpur violence: Charge-sheet filed against 4 farmers

LUCKNOW The police on Friday filed a charge-sheet against four of the seven farmers in the FIR lodged in connection with the murder a driver and two BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. In the absence of sufficient evidence, a final report was filed against the other three farmers.

The driver and two BJP workers were killed in the violence that ensued after an SUV, allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, son of minister of state (home) and BJP leader Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, mowed down four farmers and a journalist on October 3 last year. Two FIRs (no. 219 and 220) were lodged regarding the incident.

Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, along with 13 others, were made accused in the killing of farmers and the journalist in the other chargesheet (filed in FIR no 219) earlier this month.

“In the 1,300-page chargesheet filed on Friday, the police charged four farmers, Gurvinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh under Sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147(rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) 427 (mischief causing damage of property) and 436 (mischief with fire),” said senior public prosecutor SP Yadav.

Another accused, Vichitra Singh, was charged under Sections 109 (offering bribe), 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 427(mischief) 436 (mischief with fire) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach), added Yadav.

According to sources, the police found direct involvement of the three farmers in the killings of the driver and two BJP workers. The cops submitted evidence in form of video footage, mobile phone locations and call detail records as evidence against the accused farmers. “The chargesheet states that the farmers attacked the driver and BJP workers with sticks and intention to kill them and intentionally set the vehicle on fire.”

A final report was filed against Ranjeet Singh, Sonu alias Kanwarjeet and Avatar Singh in the absence of sufficient evidence, said the prosecutor.

“While the four farmers against whom chargesheet has been filed will remain in jail, release order of the other three has been sent to jail from the court,” informed Yadav.