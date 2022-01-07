Lakhimpur violence: CJM rejects bail pleas of 12 accused

Chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kheri, Chinta Ram on Friday rejected the second bail applications of 12 accused of Tikunia violence case named in FIR number 219/2021 which is related with the killings of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 last year under Tikunia kotwali area of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. A total of eight people had lost their lives in the incident.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav said hearing on the bail applications of Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Nandan Singh Bisht, Satya Prakash alias Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Ullas alias Mohit Trivedi and Shishu Pal was held in the court of CJM Chinta Ram.

Yadav said after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, the CJM rejected the second bail applications of all 12 accused on the grounds that charges were of serious nature and triable by the sessions court.

The bail applications of five of the aforesaid 12 accused had been moved on Thursday while of remaining seven were moved on Wednesday. However, they could not be listed for hearing on Thursday as required affidavits had not been filed with them. Yadav further said the court had instructed all applicants to file affidavits that no other bail applications were pending for decision at the sessions or the high court.

The bail applications had to be moved after the police filed their chargesheet in Tikunia violence case on January 3 against 14 accused, including Union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, adding some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the chargesheet, sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act were added against the 13 accused apart from existing sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 302, 120B, said SPO SP Yadav.

Accused Sumit Jaiswal was charged under section 3/25 of the Arms Act while Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif and Satyam were charged under section 30 of the Arms Act and Nandan Singh Bisht under section 5/27 of the Arms Act, Yadav added.

In the chargesheet, 14th accused Virendra Shukla, a close relative of MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra, was charged under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC only, Yadav said.