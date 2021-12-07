Lakhimpur violence: CJM rejects plea of dead scribe’s brother

Chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kheri, Chinta Ram on Tuesday rejected the application of Pawan Kashyap, the brother of the journalist Raman Kashyap who was among the eight people killed during the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, alleging that his brother was murdered. Pawan Kashyap had moved the application under Section 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the CJM’s court on November 9.

In his application, Pawan had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia Kotwali incharge in Kheri to register his First Information Report (FIR) against 14 people, including union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, and investigate it.

“While pronouncing the judgment on Pawan Kashyap’s application on Tuesday, chief judicial magistrate Chinta Ram rejected his application,” said senior prosecution officer SP Yadav. “The court in its judgment said the Tikunia police in its status report had informed that an FIR number 219/2021 in the case was already lodged and investigation was in progress. Hence, there was no need of a fresh FIR in the matter,” Yadav added.