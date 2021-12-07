Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhimpur violence: CJM rejects plea of dead scribe’s brother
lucknow news

Lakhimpur violence: CJM rejects plea of dead scribe’s brother

In his application, Pawan Kashyap had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia Kotwali incharge in Kheri to register his FIR 14 people
In his application, Pawan Kashyap had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia Kotwali incharge in Kheri to register his FIR 14 people (HT file photo)
In his application, Pawan Kashyap had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia Kotwali incharge in Kheri to register his FIR 14 people (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kheri, Chinta Ram on Tuesday rejected the application of Pawan Kashyap, the brother of the journalist Raman Kashyap who was among the eight people killed during the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, alleging that his brother was murdered. Pawan Kashyap had moved the application under Section 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the CJM’s court on November 9.

In his application, Pawan had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia Kotwali incharge in Kheri to register his First Information Report (FIR) against 14 people, including union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, and investigate it.

“While pronouncing the judgment on Pawan Kashyap’s application on Tuesday, chief judicial magistrate Chinta Ram rejected his application,” said senior prosecution officer SP Yadav. “The court in its judgment said the Tikunia police in its status report had informed that an FIR number 219/2021 in the case was already lodged and investigation was in progress. Hence, there was no need of a fresh FIR in the matter,” Yadav added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out