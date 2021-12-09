Lakhimpur violence: Five accused move bail plea, hearing on Dec 20

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Five accused in the October 3 Tikunia violence case (FIR number 219) – Ankit Das, Latif, Shekhar Bharti, Satya Prakash Tripathi and Nandan Singh Bisht – moved their bail applications in the court of district and sessions judge, Mukesh Mishra, on Thursday.

These five are among the 13 accused in the Tikunia violence, which had left eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver dead. FIR number 219 related to the death of four farmers and a journalist. All of them are in judicial custody along with the others including main accused, Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

District government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said: “Ankit Das, Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Nandan Singh Bisht and Latif moved their bail applications in the court of district and sessions judge on Thursday through their counsel.”

He added, “The court fixed December 20 as the date of hearing on their bail applications and asked the prosecution to be present on the day with the case diary and other related reports and documents.”

Shekhar Bharti was arrested on October 12 – three days after the arrest of main accused Ashish Mishra while Ankit Das and his gunner Latif were arrested on October 13, followed by the arrests of Satya Prakash Tripathi Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht on October 18.