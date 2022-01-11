Lakhimpur violence: Second bail pleas of seven accused moved in dist judge court

The second bail applications of seven accused named in First Information Report (FIR) number 219/2021 related to the killing of four farmers and a journalist in the October 3 Tikunia violence case in Lakhimpur Kheri district were moved in the court of the district and sessions judge here on Tuesday.

The Tikunia violence last year had claimed eight lives in which two FIRs (219 and 220) had been lodged. The FIR number 220 is related to the killings of two BJP workers and a driver. The investigation under FIR number 220 is in progress.

Giving this information, district government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said the seven accused included Sumit Jaiswal, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara and Ashish Pandey. Tripathi further said the district court fixed January 20 as the date of hearing on their bail applications.

Sumit Jaiswal and six others moved their second bail applications after the special investigation team (SIT) officials added sections 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some sections of the Motors Vehicle Act and the Arms Act to FIR number 219 which invoked sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 302, 120 B of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Their second bail applications in chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court were rejected on January 7.

Sumit Jaiswal, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara and Ashish Pandey are among the 4 accused of Tikunia violence (FIR number 219/2021). Other seven accused are union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Satyam Tripathi, Nandan Singh Bisht and Virendra Kumar Shukla.

Barring Virendra Kumar Shukla, who was granted bail on Monday by CJM court on the grounds of charges against him under section 201 of IPC were bailable, all other 13 accused are in jail. On October 3, 2021, violence had erupted after four farmers and a journalist were allegedly mowed down by a car of Ashish Mishra and others during a farmers’ protest in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri. In the ensuing violence, three more people, including two BJP workers and Mishra’s driver, were killed.