Lakhimpur violence: SIT files chargesheet against minister’s son, 13 others

LAKHIMPUR KHERI/LUCKNOW The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case filed a chargesheet against 14 accused, including MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist (FIR number 219/2021) in Tikunia town of the district on October 3.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Monday. said senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav.

In the FIR (number 219/2021) lodged with the Tikunia kotwali, the SIT had identified and arrested 13 accused including Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Satyam Tripathi, Latif alias Kaale, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Banjara.

All the 13 accused were charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 302, 120B, 427 and 34 of the IPC and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, said Yadav.

Apart from this, additional charges under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act against Sumit Jaiswal, Section 30 of the Arms Act against Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif alias Kaale and Satyam Tripathi and Section 5/27 of the Arms Act against Nandan Singh Bisht had been invoked in the chargesheet, he added.

The senior prosecution officer said that the 14th accused Virendra Shukla’s name was added in the chargesheet under Section 201 of the IPC. However, Shukla was yet to be arrested.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year when farmers were protesting the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra’s native place. Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle while four others, including a journalist, two BJP workers were also killed in the violence that ensued.

The prosecution moved an application under Section 173 (6) of the CrPC in the court of CJM to restrict copies of certain documents to be issued to the accused in the Tikunia violence case (FIR no. 219/2021).

The prosecution, in their application, urged the court to exclude copies of case diary and certain other confidential documents to be disclosed to the accused as it would not be in public interest, said SP Yadav, SPO.

Meanwhile, Amaan Ahmad, the counsel representing the farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, expressed displeasure over the SIT’s investigation. “We are not satisfied with the investigation as the name of MoS Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ has not been included in the chargesheet despite his name being mentioned in the complaint filed by us. The SUV that mowed down farmers is also registered in Teni’s name. We will appeal in the court for proper investigation into the case,” he said while speaking to the media.

