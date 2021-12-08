‘Lal topi’ remark shows BJP leaders are scared: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were gripped by the fear of ‘lal topi’ (red caps).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘lal topi’ reference by Akhilesh came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled swipe at the red cap wearing Samajwadi Party leaders and cadres, during his rally in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. “Lal topi means red alert for the state,” Modi had said.

Yadav countered Modi’s jibe by saying the ‘lal topi’ remark showed that BJP leaders were now scared over their political survival.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders, who vow in the name of Indian culture, appear to be unaware that the colour of Lord Hanuman and the sun was also red.

“Red is an important colour that fills up people’s lives. Our blood is red too, but those wearing ‘black caps’ won’t be able to understand this as their thinking is narrow,” he stated in a press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the BJP of going back on its commitments made to farmers and the masses, he said, “The BJP has now thrown its promises made ahead of the 2017 UP polls into the dustbin and is currently engaged in misleading the masses through fake or misleading statistics and advertisements.”

Yadav said the BJP had forgotten that the opposition plays a key role in a democracy. “The BJP has become so frustrated that it is stooping so very low and trying to malign the opposition. The personal attack on opposition by top leaders of the ruling establishment is shameful,” he added.