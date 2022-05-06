Lalitpur case: Rape survivor had lodged FIR against parents in November

The 13-year-old rape survivor in the Lalitpur case had lodged an FIR against her parents at the Pali police station in November last year, alleging that she was regularly abused and beaten up.

Pali is the same police station in Lalitpur district where the station house officer (SHO) Tilak Dhari Saroj allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on April 27, days after she was allegedly raped over three days in Bhopal by four people.

HT has a copy of the FIR lodged by the girl and details of other cases.

Since 2016, the girl’s mother had lodged four different complaints against two of the six accused in the rape, including one against her sister. The same number of cases was lodged against her by the accused and their relatives, documents with HT reveal.

Lalitpur superintendent of police Nikhil Pathak said these cases have nothing to do with the ongoing investigation but, on a parallel note, these cases are being looked into again.

Pathak confirmed the rape survivor had lodged an FIR against her mother and father at the Pali police station.

The FIR (128/21) was lodged on November 15 under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code when Tilak Dhari Saroj had taken over as the SHO. Since the case was filed under non-cognizable offences, the police arranged a patch-up between the mother and daughter, said two police officers who knew the case.

The girl had also levelled serious allegations against her parents in her statement, they said.

Similarly, her mother had lodged two cases against two accused Raj Bhan and the girl’s aunt in 2020. Raj Bhan was accused of beating her daughter in a fight while aunt was accused of attacking her over an old issue.

Four cases were lodged by the relatives of Raj Bhan and others on different dates, according to FIRs. The last one (26/2022) was registered by Raj Bhan’s mother alleging an attack on her son and blackmail on account of implication in a rape case.

SUSPENDED SHO SENT TO 14 DAYS’ JUDICIAL CUSTODY

Suspended SHO Tilak Dhari Saroj was produced in the POCSO court in Lalitpur after questioning and he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Police would seek his custody remand soon, said an official. Two other accused were also sent to jail. Before producing Tilak Dhari Saroj in court, the police got him tested for Covid.

FORENSIC EXPERTS COLLECT SAMPLES

Forensic experts collected samples from the Pali police station and places where SHO and the survivor were seen together. The samples were taken from SHO’s chambers where bedsheets and clothes were sealed. The team also visited the tea shop outside the police station where the rape survivor had stayed for long on April 27 and spoke to SHO at length.

MINISTER MEETS GIRL’S FAMILY

Minister of state for labour Manohar Lal, along with some leaders, met the family members at the district hospital. The minister said the investigation was going on and the guilty would not be spared. Before him, a BSP delegation met the family and assured all help in the case.

NEW STAFF AT PALI POLICE STATION

After suspending 29 police personnel, ADG (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar cleared the appointment of 31 new police personnel at the Pali police station. Dharmendra Singh is the new SHO. Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak said all the new staff members have assumed charge and are working.

