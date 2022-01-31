Last date for Haj online application extended till Feb 15

Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of filling the online application forms from January 31 to February 15.

This time, there was a window of three months for filing online Haj applications, but despite this, few people have applied for the pilgrimage, a committee member said.

Haj Committee, chief executive officer Yakub Shekhawat said, “This year, fewer forms have been filled, that’s why the last date has been extended. Till now, a little more than 78,000 people from across the country have applied for Haj.”

He said that in view of the low count, the committee has extended the last date of filling the applications till February 15. In Uttar Pradesh, only 7,182 people have filled the form, with a maximum of 478 people from Moradabad.

As many as 433 have filled applications from Lucknow, and in Rae Bareli, 316 people have filled the form. No application has been received from Chitrakoot and Mainpuri, while only five people have applied for Haj from Lalitpur,” he said.

