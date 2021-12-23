Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Last rites of soldier killed in Raj training exercise performed with state honours
lucknow news

Last rites of soldier killed in Raj training exercise performed with state honours

Havaldar Nandlal, a native of Paharpur in Handia area of Prayagraj, belonged to the 12 Armoured Regiment and was posted at Suratgarh, Rajasthan
Mortal remains of the soldier Havaldar Nandlal at his native village in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT photo)
Mortal remains of the soldier Havaldar Nandlal at his native village in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT photo)
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The mortal remains of Havaldar Nandlal Yadav, who lost his life in an explosion during a training exercise in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, reached his native village Paharpur in Handia area of the district on Thursday. His last rites were performed with state honours. A guard of honour was also presented before the last rites.

Thousands of people from the area gathered on the spot. Havaldar Nandlal belonged to the 12 Armoured Regiment and was posted at Suratgarh, Rajasthan. He is survived by two kids, including a son and a daughter, besides his wife.

The deceased son Ansh, 14, lit the pyre. Along with senior officers of the Indian Army, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, SSP Sarvshesh Tripathi and other senior officials of the district police and Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind were present to pay their last respects.

Bind also gave an immediate relief of 10 lakh to the family of the deceased. Along with this, he announced the construction of a gate in Paharpur village in the name of Nandlal. A concrete road will also be constructed up to the house of the soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out