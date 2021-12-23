Last rites of soldier killed in Raj training exercise performed with state honours

The mortal remains of Havaldar Nandlal Yadav, who lost his life in an explosion during a training exercise in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, reached his native village Paharpur in Handia area of the district on Thursday. His last rites were performed with state honours. A guard of honour was also presented before the last rites.

Thousands of people from the area gathered on the spot. Havaldar Nandlal belonged to the 12 Armoured Regiment and was posted at Suratgarh, Rajasthan. He is survived by two kids, including a son and a daughter, besides his wife.

The deceased son Ansh, 14, lit the pyre. Along with senior officers of the Indian Army, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, SSP Sarvshesh Tripathi and other senior officials of the district police and Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind were present to pay their last respects.

Bind also gave an immediate relief of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased. Along with this, he announced the construction of a gate in Paharpur village in the name of Nandlal. A concrete road will also be constructed up to the house of the soldier.