‘Lataji helped many poor Brahmins of Kashi’

VARANASI: Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wanted to visit Kashi to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She also asked about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. She also wanted to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman at Sankatmochan Temple here She expressed her wish to Kashi-based astrologer and spiritual guru Oma the Akk during a conversation on mobile phone on January 1, when she called him to express best wishes on New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akk, who came in contact with Lata Mangeshkar in 2012, claimed that she used to take astrological advice from him and he also analysed her horoscope. “On January 1, she called me on my mobile had a long chat. She gave her blessings and best wishes. She also asked about the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and asked if it was really as grand as it appeared on Television. I told Lata didi that Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was really grand and magnificence. Then she expressed the wish to visit Kashi to see it.”

She also wanted to offer prayers to Lord Sankatmochan Hanuman Ji at Sankatmochan Temple, added Akk.

Akk said, “She had a special respect for Batuks (Sanskrit students) and Dwij ( Brahmins) of Kashi. On several occasion, she had puja done by them. She used to help them from time to time. She also had high respect for army men and spoke to the retired army men in Kashi through mobile over two years ago.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said She had interest in astrology and used to discuss about Indian culture and Banaras Gharana of music. She helped poor Brahmins of Kashi several times, Akk said and added that she was against the publicity of social work or help she extended to the poor. She was very kind-hearted. “Whenever she called or I called her on mobile, she asked if any efforts were being made in Kashi to preserve and promote Sanskrit language and culture. Though she visited Kashi once in her life in 1951, she had attachment with the city. She wanted to visit it again but before that she left this world. Her demise left me shocked and saddened,” he said.

“Whenever I visited Mumbai and met her, she always showered her blessings on me. As I am an astrologer and spiritual guru from Kashi, she used to call me Swami Ji. I will miss the great affection she gave to me. Last time, I spoke to her on phone on January 5, when she told me that she was not feeling well and asked if she would recover. Then I consoled her and told her that she would recover soon. But her health deteriorated and she left this world a day after Vasant Panchami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I am pained that Lata didi’s wish to visit Kashi and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor remained unfulfilled. Lata didi was a legend and a great human being who comes on this earth once in ages,” he said.

Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya, a renowned Jal Tarang artiste, said Lata Mangeshkar had visited Kashi in 1951. In the programme Near Majda Cinema, She had sung some songs. In 1965, she was invited to the BHU for a programme. She accepted the invitation. But she could not come as the programme was cancelled due to some reason.

The Acharya expressed grief and paid tributes to Lata.

Former public relations officer BHU, Vishwanath Pandey said, “I am shocked. Demise of Lata didi caused an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}