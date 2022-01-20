Law graduate arrested for murdering parents, brother in UP

A judicial services aspirant was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing his parents and his brother and disposing their bodies at different places on the city’s outskirts.

The police officials said the accused Sarfaraz, 31, allegedly murdered his parents Mehmood Ali, 65, and Darkasha, 60, and his younger brother Shaawez, 26, by slitting their throats after putting sleeping pills in their food at his house in Vikas Nagar on the night of January 5.

Police said Sarfaraz, a law graduate who was preparing for judicial services, believed his father will oust him from home and transfer all his properties to younger brother.

Police believe that this could have been the motive behind this gruesome crime.

Circle officer (CO) of Bakshi Ka Talab, Naveena Shukla, who was supervising investigations related to recoveries of three bodies on the city outskirts, said Sarfaraz later disposed of their bodies one by one in Itaunja, Mal and Malihabad.

The three areas come under the jurisdiction of Lucknow rural police while the house in Vikas Nagar, where the three were allegedly murdered comes under Lucknow police Commissionerate limits.

The CO said the body of Shaawez was found in bushes on Mal road under Itaunja police station limits on January 6, Mehmood Ali’s body was found on a deserted stretch on Zehra road under Malihabad police station limits on January 8 and Darkasha’s body was recovered from Mal area on January 13.

“After committing the crime on January 5, Sarfaraz texted a message to his sister Anam, who lives in Delhi, from Shaawez’s mobile phone posing as latter (Shaawez) stating that his parents and brother are going to Jammu and Kashmir for a holiday trip and will return after week while Sarfaraz will remain at home,” the CO said.

She said that he later, went to Jammu on January 13 and called up his sister using Shaawez’s mobile phone stating that Shaawez and his parents are stuck in landslide in Ramban district of Jammu,” she stated. “Sarfaraz tried to create an impression among his family that all three deceased are missing after getting stuck in the landslide,” she added.

The CO said the real story behind the mysterious disappearance started unfolding when the identities of the three deceased was ascertained on Tuesday through their photographs published in Uddham Singh Nagar edition of a Hindi daily that the three deceased are missing from Raban district and it was found that they all were from the same family.

She said Sarfaraz came under suspicion when the locations of mobile phones of all three deceased were found in Lucknow. “The truth was revealed when Sarfaraz was taken into custody and questioned rigorously on Tuesday,” the CO said. She said Sarfaraz had taken help of his friend Anil Yadav to dispose the bodies and both of them have been arrested under charges of murders and concealment of crime.