Law student assaulted, threatened by peers at private university in Lucknow; FIR lodged

A second-year BA LLB student at a private university in state capital's Chinhat was allegedly assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened by a group of fellow students in the campus parking area on August 26. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

“The incident occurred a week ago. However, the victim’s father, Mukesh Kumar Kesarwani, a resident of Sootarkhana, Makboolganj under Kaiserbagh police station, filed an FIR at Chinhat police station late Friday,” said ADCP East Pankaj Singh.

According to the complaint, Kesarwani’s son, Shikhar, was heading to classes on August 26 when his friend Soumya Singh Yadav picked him up at Hanemann Crossing in a four-wheeler. After parking at the university, a group consisting of Ayush Yadav, Jhanvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla approached them, asking to “talk,” and then all entered Soumya’s car.

“For nearly 45 minutes, the group allegedly abused, threatened, and intimidated Shikhar, who had recently undergone ligament and knee surgery and was still using a crutch to walk. When he requested to be allowed to attend his class, Ayush Yadav and Jhanvi Mishra allegedly slapped him 50–60 times, hurled abuses at him and his family, and threatened to kill him,” stated the complainant.

During the assault, Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee allegedly recorded videos, which were subsequently circulated across the college campus.

The FIR states that Ayush Yadav and Milay Banerjee also allegedly snatched Shikhar’s phone, deleted his chats, and damaged the device. Before leaving, they reportedly warned him not to return to college or face similar consequences.

The victim’s father stated that his son has been left traumatised and is living in fear. He has demanded strict legal action against the accused and requested the removal of the viral video.

