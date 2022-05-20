Law student shot dead by a history sheeter in Meerut

A history sheeter, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, shot dead a law student in Pawli Khurd village of Kankerkhera area on Friday morning.

A dispute over a land deal between the two families is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and teams have been formed to arrest the accused and his aides, the police said.

“A case of murder has been registered against Sunny Kakran and his aides on the complaint of deceased Parag’s family members, and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused,” said Subodh Kumar Saxena, SHO of Kankerkhera police station.

Sunny Kakran is a history-sheeter who hails from village Pawli Khurd and is wanted in several heinous cases. He is presently out on bail.

He and his aides barged into the house of Parag, 24, who was pursuing his law degree and rained bullets on Parag and his brother Mayank. Mayank and his wife somehow managed to protect themselves, but Parag sustained six bullet injuries. He died during treatment at a hospital.

Sunny and his associates fled from the spot as the terrified villagers informed the police about the incident. Circle officer of Sardhana area Ashish Kumar and inspector of Kankerkhera police station Subodh Kumar Saxena rushed to the spot.

As per police, Sunny’s mother had sold two bighas of land to Parag’s aunt to arrange bail money for Sunny Kakran. The family refused to hand over the land to Parag’s family after Sunny came out on bail, which led to a dispute between the two families. Police, however, said they are investigating the case from every possible angle.