Law student shot dead by a history sheeter in Meerut
A history sheeter, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, shot dead a law student in Pawli Khurd village of Kankerkhera area on Friday morning.
A dispute over a land deal between the two families is believed to be the reason behind the murder.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and teams have been formed to arrest the accused and his aides, the police said.
“A case of murder has been registered against Sunny Kakran and his aides on the complaint of deceased Parag’s family members, and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused,” said Subodh Kumar Saxena, SHO of Kankerkhera police station.
Sunny Kakran is a history-sheeter who hails from village Pawli Khurd and is wanted in several heinous cases. He is presently out on bail.
He and his aides barged into the house of Parag, 24, who was pursuing his law degree and rained bullets on Parag and his brother Mayank. Mayank and his wife somehow managed to protect themselves, but Parag sustained six bullet injuries. He died during treatment at a hospital.
Sunny and his associates fled from the spot as the terrified villagers informed the police about the incident. Circle officer of Sardhana area Ashish Kumar and inspector of Kankerkhera police station Subodh Kumar Saxena rushed to the spot.
As per police, Sunny’s mother had sold two bighas of land to Parag’s aunt to arrange bail money for Sunny Kakran. The family refused to hand over the land to Parag’s family after Sunny came out on bail, which led to a dispute between the two families. Police, however, said they are investigating the case from every possible angle.
-
IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child
A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child. Assistant professor at the department of urology, Dr Yashasvi Singh, IMS-BHU further informed that the patient's recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi.
-
Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra
Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night. The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables. Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
-
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors. The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, proctor emphasised, BB Malik.
-
Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. ED officials questioned Atiq's former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq's associates was called for questioning.
-
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
