Law suit seeking Shahi Idgah’s removal: Mathura court fixes July 20 as next date of hearing

Agra A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, filed by petitioner Gopal Baba, a disciple of Naga Baba last year, the petitioner’s counsel said.

The case (no. 658) was fixed for hearing on May 20 ( Friday) but lawyers abstained from work. So, the next date of hearing was fixed on July 20 by Neeraj Gaur, civil judge (fast track court).

“Owing to a no-work call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the matter was posted for hearing on July 20,” said Deepak Sharma, the counsel for the petitioner.

Claiming to be a disciple of Lord Krishna, Gopal Giri had filed the suit in the court of the civil judge (senior division) on September 20, 2021 for the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of a 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf board, the Intezamia (management) Committee, the Shahi Masjid Idgah, the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Srikrishna Janmabhumi Trust are made parties to the suit.

In all, 11 suits with almost an identical demand (the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah) have been filed in different courts of Mathura and dates in July are fixed in these cases.