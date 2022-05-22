Law suit seeking Shahi Idgah’s removal: Mathura court fixes July 20 as next date of hearing
Agra A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, filed by petitioner Gopal Baba, a disciple of Naga Baba last year, the petitioner’s counsel said.
The case (no. 658) was fixed for hearing on May 20 ( Friday) but lawyers abstained from work. So, the next date of hearing was fixed on July 20 by Neeraj Gaur, civil judge (fast track court).
“Owing to a no-work call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the matter was posted for hearing on July 20,” said Deepak Sharma, the counsel for the petitioner.
Claiming to be a disciple of Lord Krishna, Gopal Giri had filed the suit in the court of the civil judge (senior division) on September 20, 2021 for the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of a 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf board, the Intezamia (management) Committee, the Shahi Masjid Idgah, the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Srikrishna Janmabhumi Trust are made parties to the suit.
In all, 11 suits with almost an identical demand (the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah) have been filed in different courts of Mathura and dates in July are fixed in these cases.
UP reports 123 new Covid cases, 152 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid-19 cases while 152 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. One death was reported from Chandauli, according to the data from the state health department on Saturday. Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 38, Ghaziabad 10, Lucknow 9, Banda 8 and Jhansi 7, according to the data. The state has reported a total of 20,78,519 cases and 23,518 deaths till now.
NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples
The National Centre for Disease Control, under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for diagnosis. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.
Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case. The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
Sharad Pawar reaches out to Brahmin community ahead of local body polls
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday held an open dialogue in Pune with representatives of various Brahmin organisations from the state and assured them his party leaders will not make remarks against any caste or religion. The meeting assumed significance as it took place ahead of the local body polls in Pune where the Brahmin community has a sizeable population and NCP is looking to wrest power at the municipal corporation level.
