Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawyers in UP to boycott work today
lucknow news

Lawyers in UP to boycott work today

The bar council passed a resolution to boycott work on Friday, objecting to the language used in the letter issued by additional chief secretary (home) on May 15 with regard to security on court campuses across UP
Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, had on May 14, issued an order directing all district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 19, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses.

The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the council passed a resolution to boycott work on Friday, objecting to the language used in the letter issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on May 15 with regard to security on court campuses across UP, informed Srinath Tripathi, member, Bar Council of India.

Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, had on May 14, issued an order directing all district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The order had led to widespread resentment among lawyers across UP compelling the government to withdraw it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP