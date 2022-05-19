Lawyers in UP to boycott work today

LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses.

The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the council passed a resolution to boycott work on Friday, objecting to the language used in the letter issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on May 15 with regard to security on court campuses across UP, informed Srinath Tripathi, member, Bar Council of India.

Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, had on May 14, issued an order directing all district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The order had led to widespread resentment among lawyers across UP compelling the government to withdraw it.