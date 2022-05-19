Lawyers in UP to boycott work today
LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses.
The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.
In a meeting convened on Thursday, the council passed a resolution to boycott work on Friday, objecting to the language used in the letter issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on May 15 with regard to security on court campuses across UP, informed Srinath Tripathi, member, Bar Council of India.
Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, had on May 14, issued an order directing all district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The order had led to widespread resentment among lawyers across UP compelling the government to withdraw it.
OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar
The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.
Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days
A fire broke out at Patna's Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames. This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.
Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case
More than two years after Chitale was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. A resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student, Swapnil Jagtap then alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale's Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.
Women scientists excelling in science & technology in country: NASI records
Efforts by one of the top scientific institutions of the country—National Academy of Sciences, India — to increase participation of women in the field of science and technology have started to pay off now. Neeraj Kumar, executive secretary, NASI, Prayagraj said the institution gives fellowship to just around 50 scientists every year who are selected by top scientists of the country. The Prayagraj academy, founded in 1930, is the oldest of all Indian science academies.
Since January, action taken against 132 erring cops by Prayagraj SSP
In an attempt to enforce accountability, take corrupt and lax cops to task and improve the overall law and order in the district, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has taken action against 132 policemen ever since taking charge in January this year. During these 131 days, Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower.
