Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO

Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.

The government order (GO), issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, had directed all the DMs to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The GO had also directed DMs to report to the state government after taking such action. A copy of the order had also been sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).

West UP high court Sangharsh Samiti had announced to go on strike on Wednesday in protest against the objectionable language used in GO.

Lawyers objected to the language used in the letter and had declared to go on a strike in 22 districts of western UP on Wednesday.

Former convenor of the Samiti Sachin Choudhary said that they have received information that the Go has been withdrawn by the state government therefore, the strike would also end.

“Lawyers in 22 districts had gone on strike for a day protesting against the objectionable language in the letter. But it would now end as the government withdrew the order,” he added.