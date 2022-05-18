Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
lucknow news

Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO

Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP had given a strike call after a government order (GO) on May 14 had directed all the DMs to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
West UP high court Sangharsh Samiti had announced to go on strike on Wednesday in protest against the objectionable language used in GO. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 18, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.

The government order (GO), issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, had directed all the DMs to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The GO had also directed DMs to report to the state government after taking such action. A copy of the order had also been sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).

West UP high court Sangharsh Samiti had announced to go on strike on Wednesday in protest against the objectionable language used in GO.

Lawyers objected to the language used in the letter and had declared to go on a strike in 22 districts of western UP on Wednesday.

Former convenor of the Samiti Sachin Choudhary said that they have received information that the Go has been withdrawn by the state government therefore, the strike would also end.

RELATED STORIES

“Lawyers in 22 districts had gone on strike for a day protesting against the objectionable language in the letter. But it would now end as the government withdrew the order,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP