Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
The government order (GO), issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, had directed all the DMs to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The GO had also directed DMs to report to the state government after taking such action. A copy of the order had also been sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).
West UP high court Sangharsh Samiti had announced to go on strike on Wednesday in protest against the objectionable language used in GO.
Lawyers objected to the language used in the letter and had declared to go on a strike in 22 districts of western UP on Wednesday.
Former convenor of the Samiti Sachin Choudhary said that they have received information that the Go has been withdrawn by the state government therefore, the strike would also end.
“Lawyers in 22 districts had gone on strike for a day protesting against the objectionable language in the letter. But it would now end as the government withdrew the order,” he added.
-
Demand to reduce tariff: Regulator asks UPPCL to file report in 2 weeks
LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the power corporation to submit a detailed report within two weeks on the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad's demand for reduction in power tariff.
-
Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.
-
Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra's nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening. The victim was on Mishra's' way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra's rescue and pulled him out. The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city.
-
Exchange of affectionate gestures between Munde cousins raises eyebrows
An unusual display of camaraderie between the two estranged cousins – Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde and social justice minister Dhananjany Munde from Nationalist Congress Party – in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a private event has become a talking point in political circles. When Dhananjay affectionately tapped on her head while walking towards the podium, Pankaja returned the affection with a smile.
-
AIPEF flays Centre’s deadline for states to buy imported coal
The All India Power Engineers Federation has termed the Centre's fresh directives on Wednesday as an attempt to pressurise states to buy expensive imported coal. The Centre has also said that after June 1, 5% less domestic coal will be allocated to thermal power stations that had not ordered imported coal. AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey alleged that the current coal crisis was due to a lack of coordination among various Central government departments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics