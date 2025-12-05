LDA clears seven new private townships, four other residential schemes to be launched in 2026

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved proposals to launch seven new private townships spread over 385 acres and cleared layout maps for four major residential schemes – IT City (along Kisan Path), Wellness City (on Sultanpur Road), Naimish Nagar ( on Sitapur Road), Varun Vihar (along Agra-Lucknow Expressway) – under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion Scheme. Key decisions were taken at the 188th LDA Board meeting (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The four major schemes are expected to be launched in 2026 with plot allotments through a lottery system.

These decisions were taken at the 188th LDA Board meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. Forty-five proposals were cleared at the meeting. A committee has been formed to examine some proposals and submit a report.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the upcoming townships and housing schemes will “reshape the residential landscape of Lucknow” by creating new hubs of employment, housing and commercial growth, particularly in Mohanlalganj and Sarojininagar tehsils.

The DPRs approved for the seven private townships are expected to attract ₹10,000 crore investment, generating thousands of jobs and attracting private participation in planned development.

The seven townships proposed by developers include Durga Greens, Baba Infra, Omaxe Limited, Avichal Infra Bilch, Smap Builders and Neelendra’s Constructions. They will include residential pockets, commercial complexes, roads, drainage systems, and green zones.

1,100 EWS homes to be built in Sharda Nagar

The board approved a major amendment in the Sharda Nagar Scheme layout to construct 1,100 EWS buildings for the urban poor.The move follows the Chief Minister’s direction during distribution of allotment letters under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, where he asked LDA to expand affordable housing stock.

43-acre group housing project near Shaheed Path

The authority will launch a major group housing project on 43 acres freed from encroachment behind the Police Headquarters on Shaheed Path. The land will be divided into 11 group housing plots, one commercial plot, and 15% area as green space, as per the new Building Construction & Development Byelaws-2025.

Sahara Bazaar allottees to get alternative shops

In a relief to 12 shopkeepers of Sahara Bazaar, Vibhutikhand, who were left stranded after LDA took possession of the complex due to lease violations, the board approved shop allotments on the first floor of LDA’s commercial complex in Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar.

Discounts for gallantry awardees on LDA flats

To honour the bravery of soldiers and their families, the board approved 2.5% to 7.5% discounts on LDA flats for gallantry awardees: 7.5% – Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, 5% – Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, 2.5% – Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

Dependents will also be eligible on a single property. A separate 3% to 6% rebate will be available for buyers paying in full within 45–90 days.

Flat prices frozen for one year

The LDA will not increase flat prices until December 2026. Vacant flats in Kanpur Road, Sharda Nagar, Sitapur Road, Devpur Para and Aishbagh Heights will continue to be sold under first-come, first-served at old rates.

Metro declared “Special Amenity Project”

The board notified Lucknow Metro as a special amenity project, enabling the LDA to charge an amenity fee from building plans along the Metro corridor. The revenue will help fund long-term metro sustainability and improve public transport access for lakhs of commuters.