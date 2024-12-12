LDA empowers prescribed authority to open seals on approved constructions

In a relief to property buyers, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has simplified the process for opening seals on buildings that were sealed for being constructed without approval or in violation of original plans, provided they have approved mitigation maps. LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava will review sealed properties and pending applications every month. (Sourced)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar explained that under the new system, the prescribed authority will handle applications for seal removal and make decisions, subject to review by the LDA secretary. Previously, applicants had to present their cases before a committee, which led to delays and complications.

The LDA’s enforcement team actively seals illegal constructions, following court orders. Those who have secured mitigation map approvals for their properties, however, often faced bureaucratic hurdles in getting their seals lifted. The new orders empower the prescribed authority to address this issue directly.

Notably, mitigation maps are crucial in construction for assessing risks, ensuring safety, and ensuring compliance with environmental and regulatory standards.

Additionally, the LDA allows property owners to apply for building plan approval through a process called compounding. This involves paying a fee, which is based on a cost index and changes annually. The LDA also conducts site visits to verify any alterations made to the construction.

To ensure transparency and accountability, LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava will review sealed properties and pending applications every month.