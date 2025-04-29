LDA forms panel to resolve land issues in Basant Kunj Sector A housing scheme

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has constituted a high-level committee to review the status of its Basant Kunj Sector A housing scheme and find solutions to the ongoing land possession issues. The panel is expected to submit its report by May 9, officials confirmed on Monday. If land possession is not secured, the authority has promised to refund the allottees’ money with applicable interest, said Tripathi. (Pic for representation)

The decision offers renewed hope to 272 allottees, who have been waiting for possession of plots allotted through lottery system in 2022.

The authority had on April 2 ordered cancellation of the scheme due to disputes with farmers who stalled possession and development activities. However, after review, LDA vice- chairperson Prathamesh Kumar directed the formation of a committee headed by additional secretary CP Tripathi. The panel comprises other members, including executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, chief town planner KK Gautam and other senior officials.

The LDA has urged allottees not to panic, assuring them that the final decision will be taken after the committee’s recommendations are submitted. If land possession is not secured, the authority has promised to refund the allottees’ money with applicable interest, said Tripathi.

In a letter dated April 2, 2025, LDA officials had admitted that they failed to resolve disputes with local farmers despite continuous efforts. Plot registrations and possessions in Sector A could not be completed because of persistent opposition from farmers, even though many had already accepted compensation. Discussions with acquisition officers yielded no results, the letter stated.

Officials warned that continued delays could lead to adverse judgments from consumer forums, RERA and other legal bodies, risking the authority’s credibility and financial stability.

CP Tripathi explained that the registration for Sector A covered about 85,713 sq m of land. Though Basant Kunj is divided into eight sectors, Sector A alone accounts for 272 plots in sizes of 72, 112, and 200 sq m. He confirmed that while compensation was disbursed to many farmers, several refused to give possession of land due to various grievances, preventing LDA from constructing even a basic link road necessary for plot demarcation and further development.

He explained, “When a scheme is launched, the engineering section verifies the land and layout plans are prepared only after ensuring clear possession. However, despite following the due process, the authority faced obstacles in taking over land at Basant Kunj.” He added that the earlier decision to cancel the scheme was taken because of these unresolved issues but was later reconsidered to protect the interests of allottees.

Officials pointed out that under RERA norms, if an authority fails to hand over possession within five years of allotment, it must pay heavy interest to the allottees. In this case, as the allotments were done in 2022, LDA still has time until 2027 to complete possession formalities. “The premature cancellation without exhausting all efforts could have attracted even harsher consequences,” an official admitted.

Meanwhile, several allottees criticized the LDA’s approach. “Why did the authority sell plots on land it didn’t fully possess...how is this different from private developers who sell plots without clear land titles” an allottee questioned, expressing concern over the three-year delay in development work.