LDA not to raise its property prices despite proposed circle rate hike

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has announced that it will not increase the sector rates of its properties, ensuring that the proposed hike in DM circle rates will not impact the prices of development authority-owned plots and flats. An LDA official mentioned that newly launched schemes and upcoming ones would not get affected (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In a press release issued on Wednesday, LDA clarified that it evaluates and allots its properties based on reserved sector rates, which will remain unchanged despite the district administration’s proposal to revise circle rates across the city. The proposed hike, coming after a gap of nearly 10 years, is expected to raise property valuations in several areas, the press release said.

However, LDA’s decision to retain existing sector rates means that the pricing of plots under its newly launched Anant Nagar Housing Scheme will not change. The authority will continue to allot these plots at pre-decided rates, regardless of any increase in circle rates.

An LDA official mentioned that newly launched schemes and upcoming ones would not get affected. But the rates would affect the development authority’s previous schemes, including decades-old ones, like Gomti Nagar, LDA Colony in the Kanpur Road scheme and others.

Additionally, the prices of flats in various LDA schemes, including those offered under the first come, first served policy, will remain unchanged. According to the LDA Board’s earlier decision, the authority has frozen the prices of these flats for one year. This freeze will shield buyers from any immediate price increase resulting from the DM circle rate revision, the press release stated.

A senior LDA official confirmed that the price freeze will remain in effect even after the proposed hike is implemented.

“The authority will not revise prices of any residential properties currently under the fixed-rate scheme,” the official said.

The district administration’s proposal to increase circle rates is currently under review and may soon be implemented. Once approved, it will raise the minimum benchmark value of properties in many city colonies. However, buyers of LDA properties will remain unaffected for now.