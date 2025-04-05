LDA portal crashes after housing scheme launch

Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA’s) official web portal crashed on Friday within hours of the launch of its Anant Nagar scheme on Mohaan Road in the state capital, leaving thousands unable to complete the registration or make payments. The official map of Anant Nagar project (Sourced)

Despite the portal going live at 12 pm, soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the scheme, only 175 people managed to pay the ₹1,100 booklet fee and download it by the evening, said additional secretary Gyanendra Verma.

Thousands of users faced issues such as the website failing to load, payment gateway errors, and OTP validation failures. High traffic was suspected to be the reason for the crash.

“By 2 pm, about 400 users were able to reach the payment gateway, but, of them, only 138 could complete the process,” Verma said. He said technical teams were working to resolve the issue.

“I spent nearly three hours just creating a profile,” said Rishi, one of the applicants. “But when I tried to pay the ₹1,100 fee, the OTP sent by the website didn’t work despite multiple attempts.”

Another applicant, Apoorv, also faced delays. “After hours of waiting, I could finally open the website but couldn’t complete the registration,” he said.

LDA’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rohit Singh said heavy online traffic likely caused the technical issues. “The load on the website increased unexpectedly, which might have disrupted the registration process,” he said.

Verma said the technical team was working to stabilise the system. “We regret the inconvenience and assure that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.