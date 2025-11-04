LDA races to complete EWS project on prime land freed from mafia

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has speeded up construction work at a housing project for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state capital’s Dalibagh area on prime land once linked to mafioso-turned-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari and later freed by the authorities, people aware of the matter said. Officials said the project has been developed on 2,314 sq metre land. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The development authority is aiming at the inauguration on November 5, according to those in the know of things. Officials expect chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit the site for the opening of a road, park and EWS flats. However, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar refused to confirm the schedule of the inauguration by the chief minister.

There were at least 130 applicants for each EWS flat measuring 36.65 sq metres at a cost of ₹10.70 lakh each. This is the first EWS housing society being developed at one of the city’s prime locations, unlike other development authorities that usually construct such units within larger housing schemes. The site is surrounded by residences of several bureaucrats and politicians.

The EWS project is located close to key city landmarks. It is around two kilometres from Hazratganj, one kilometre from Chatori Gali and about 5 km from Charbagh railway station.

Work on towers A and B with around 56 flats has been completed, an LDA official said. Only the structure of tower C is ready, where the remaining 16 flats would come up, the official added.

The authority has deployed additional manpower and machinery to wrap up the project on time.

Officials said the project has been developed on 2,314 sq metre land. It includes three G+3 (ground floor and three upper storeys) with 72 flats measuring 36.65 sq m each in the EWS category. The site, located along a 900-metre road, has turned into a hub of activity with vehicles, engineers, and contractors working in multiple shifts to finish the pending civil and interior work.

During a visit to the site, HT found LDA teams monitoring the work. From painting to interior finishing, almost all construction activities are in the final stages. The authority has also repaired the damaged portions of the road, installed new streetlights, and launched a cleanliness drive around the sewage treatment plant (STP) nearby.

Senior LDA officials have been conducting frequent ground inspections, directing contractors to complete all pending tasks on priority. Heavy machinery continues to operate round the clock to meet the deadline this month.

To improve the site’s appearance, workers have put up green curtains along the route to conceal construction waste and debris. The stretch had also witnessed temporary encroachments recently. Several families had set up huts after being evicted from the Ballu Adda Nazul land. The LDA removed these encroachments last week as part of the site-cleaning drive.