LDA sends list of habitual complainants to state govt for action

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has submitted a list of habitual complainants to the state government for further action. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Tuesday that the list had been forwarded to the government after repeated complaints were found to be part of a larger pattern of alleged harassment and extortion. According to LDA officials, some complainants allegedly threatened to halt construction work unless bribes were paid. (Sourced)

The move came after the LDA prepared a list, highlighting that 28 individuals had filed a staggering 2,114 complaints over the past 17 months. Most of these complaints, submitted via the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal between January 2024 and May 30, 2025, were related to construction activities across the city, previously stated in a Hindustan Times report published on May 1.

Officials said the volume and frequency of these complaints raised suspicion of the grievance mechanism misuse. Investigations revealed that the group had been targeting home builders, many of whom were using bank loans or life savings, with repeated and “baseless” complaints.

“After a thorough verification of the complaints and identification of these complainants, we have sent the list to the state government for appropriate action,” Kumar said.

During monthly Janta Adalats and public hearings, several citizens had accused a particular group of individuals of using the complaint system to harass and extort money from those engaged in lawful construction.

“Many of those affected have shared how construction on their legally sanctioned properties was disrupted due to continuous complaints. Some even faced pressure to pay off the complainants,” LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said.

The probe uncovered extreme cases of misuse as one woman was found to have submitted 171 complaints, while two others had filed 168 and 167 complaints, respectively. Several others reportedly submitted 20 to 30 complaints every month.