LDA to clear urban expansion plan for 2 mega townships on Dec 5

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to approve one of the largest urban expansion plans in recent times on December 5, covering the 8,000-acre Varun Vihar township along the Agra Expressway and Naimish Nagar near the Sitapur-Raitha Road. As part of this plan, LDA will adopt sector-wise development, allowing construction to begin even before entire land banks are consolidated, in a major shift aimed at speeding up execution, officials said on Tuesday. Representational image (Sourced)

A senior official said the approach will enable immediate work in sectors where land acquisition is substantially complete, reducing delays and fast-tracking infrastructure rollout.

Naimish Nagar, spanning 2,504 acres across 18 villages under Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) tehsil, is estimated to cost ₹4,785 crore and is expected to accommodate nearly two lakh residents. So far, registries for 35 acres from 86 farmers have been completed, with consent obtained for another 175 acres. Possession work has begun in villages including Palhari, Purabgaon, Saidapur and Kodari Bhauli.

LDA officials said sector-wise approval will allow early-stage development and enable the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration process to begin soon after the board’s clearance. Planned facilities include wide roads, parks, schools, hospitals, commercial zones and essential public utilities.

Once developed, Naimish Nagar is expected to provide residential facilities to over 2 lakh people and boost sectors such as industry, education, health, and logistics.

Similarly, Varun Vihar, spread over 6,580 acres, is among LDA’s most ambitious township projects. Land acquisition is progressing, with transfers expected from 22,403 farmers. To date, 281.25 acres have been registered, and around ₹300 crore has been paid as compensation. The township will be divided into 25 sectors, offering over 15,000 residential plots, while more than 800 acres will be reserved for green belts, parks and water bodies. The plan also includes a golf course, a central park and a 300-acre logistics park.

Officials added that while Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar remain the priority for the upcoming board meeting, the LDA is also preparing similar phased frameworks for other high-value townships, including IT City and Wellness City.