LDA to develop public park on 14-acre green belt taken back from hotel
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday took back 14.217-acre green belt from Taj Hotel that was allotted to it on a 25-year lease. The area will now be developed as a public park.
The development authority terminated the allotment of land after the expiry of the lease period and violation of terms and conditions of the lease by the hotel management, said LDA officials.
In the presence of LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi, the development authority took the green belt in the rear part of the hotel in its possession.
“The LDA will now develop the green belt as a park for public use. From Monday (May 23), it will be open for the public. The timings will be finalised soon and entry will be free,” said Akshay Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA.
“The park will have a kids zone, synthetic track along with other amenities as per guidelines of the National Green Tribunal,” he said.
According to the LDA V-C, the development authority on February 17, 1994, had allotted 14.217-acre green belt in Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, to Taj Hotel on a 25-year lease that expired on February 16, 2019.
“The hotel management had applied for renewal of lease. Thereafter, a committee comprising LDA officials was constituted to carry out on-spot examination of the land (green belt) leased to Taj Hotel to find out whether lease conditions were being fulfilled or not,” said Tripathi.
“The committee found that conditions of the lease were being violated. According to the lease, the green belt was to be developed for public use free of cost,” he said.
Instead, it was being used for commercial purpose, he added.
According to the lease, the hotel management had to allot 1,000 rooms in a year to the state tourism department, which it did not allot, said the LDA.
All efforts to contact the Taj Hotel management failed as officials did not respond to phone calls.
In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state. Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts. According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations.
Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels.
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14. Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim's family. He said his party would work with the victim's family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly.
BJP stoking religious passions to divert people’s attention: Maya
LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of stoking religious passions by raking up issues like Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal. She also urged people to beware of the designs of the ruling BJP and its allied organisations. The three places Mayawati mentioned – Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal – all are currently in the news. The BJP, however, dismissed Mayawati's accusations.
