Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LDA to go paperless, to introduce e-office system
lucknow news

LDA to go paperless, to introduce e-office system

The aim of the move is to ensure complete transparency in working and will also fix accountability of officials, said Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice chairman
All old and new files will be uploaded on the e-office system of the Lucknow Development Authority at the earliest. (File photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to introduce e-office system for its internal working in which all old and new files will be uploaded on the e-office portal of the development authority.

Presiding over a meeting, Akshay Tripathi, vice chairman of the LDA, on Tuesday, instructed officials to introduce e-office system at the earliest.

“All old and new files will be uploaded on the e-office system of the development authority. This will ensure complete transparency in working and will also fix accountability of officials,” said Tripathi.

He also pointed out that e-office system will make development authority’s working paperless.

“This system will also negate all chances of files getting lost,” he added.

During the meeting, it was decided that in the first phase new files of all sections of the LDA will be prepared through the e-office portal.

In the second phase, current files will be introduced in the e-office portal and in the third phase old files will be uploaded.

RELATED STORIES

Also present during the meeting, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, programmer analyst of the LDA, said to introduce e-office system around 500 user identities (user ID) will be required.

Mishra also pointed out that one master trainer will be required for every 50 employees who will be trained by the national informatics centre (NIC).

An administrator will be appointed who will be an expert in Linux and Java languages, he added.

Devansh Trivedi, officer on special duty, LDA, said since there was no space available on the NIC’s server for hosting (installing) the e-office software therefore, it had to be installed at the state government’s data centre or any space provider authorised by the state government or the Centre.

Trivedi also pointed out that digital signatures of all 500 user IDs and their NIC mails will have to be created.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP