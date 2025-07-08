LDA’s green corridor picks up speed, key stretches to be ready before Diwali

Commuters in Lucknow will soon get relief from traffic congestion as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) accelerates construction under its ambitious Green Corridor project. With key stretches nearing completion, the authority aims to finish major portions of the project by Diwali. A Green Corridor Project on Hanuman Setu in which will connect Jhulelal Park in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

LDA executive engineer and project in-charge Ajeet Singh confirmed that the stretch from Nishatganj to Samta Mulak intersection, among the most critical in the corridor, is already 75% complete. “If everything goes to plan, this section will be opened for public use by next month,” Singh said, adding that construction is in full swing.

LDA officials confirmed that the stretch between IIM Road and Pakka Pul has already been operational for over a year, while work on the remaining stretches is progressing swiftly.

Another significant segment—the stretch from Hanuman Setu to Daliganj—is likely to be completed by December. Currently, only 60% of the work has been done on this stretch due to complexities involving the construction of a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) and other technical components.To facilitate this, the state government has released ₹17.19 crore so far out of the total approved project cost of ₹23.36 crore for the bridge near Hanuman Setu. As per the government order dated June 12, ₹11.68 crore was released as the first installment, followed by ₹5.51 crore as the second. Now, the government has sanctioned the final ₹4.02 crore for the ongoing financial year 2025–26 to ensure uninterrupted progress.

The Green Corridor project, which begins near IIM Road and extends to Kisan Path via Shaheed Path, is being executed in multiple phases. With an estimated cost of ₹7,000 crore, the project aims to create seamless connectivity between north and south Lucknow while reducing traffic load on internal roads. It also promises direct road linkage from Hanuman Setu to Samta Mulak intersection.

The approval comes with detailed conditions to ensure quality, transparency, and accountability. The LDA must obtain technical clearances, competitive e-tender rates, and ensure all environmental and statutory approvals before proceeding. The authority is also responsible for monthly reporting on financial and physical progress to the chief town and village planner, the nodal agency for this project.

Government directives also bar any duplication of the sanctioned work under other schemes. The construction work must follow the approved specifications without alterations unless prior approval is obtained from the competent authority.