Lease deed finally signed, Hindu hostel now belongs to Allahabad University

The lease deed for formal transfer of Hindu hostel and its adjoining grounds to Allahabad University (AU) at a nominal lease rent of ₹1 per annum for the next 29 years and 11 months has now been signed.

The ensuing legal formalities were completed on December 21, said AU’s public relations officer prof Jaya Kapoor on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya who had got the hostel constructed in 1901. It is in his honour that Hindu Hostel is formally known as “Madan Mohan Malviya University Hostel”.

The Allahabad University had initiated efforts to formally take over the Trust-owned Hindu Hostel after the executive council, the apex decision making body of the central varsity, in a meeting convened on November 23, 2021 unanimously approved the proposal in this regard.

The decision of taking over the hostel having 184 double-seater rooms (with capacity of 368 students) had been first mooted and proposed by the Madan Mohan Malaviya Hindu Boarding Society (a Trust) more than 25 years back. Thereafter the society has been regularly sending communication in the matter. With no action initiated on part of the university, there was no development in this regard for years.

When Prof Sangita Srivastava took over as the vice chancellor on November 30, 2020, a proposal to the effect was sent once again. She followed it up paving way for its formal takeover of it on lease by AU.

“The hostel building will need some restoration work apart from clearing of the pending electricity bill of around ₹2.5 crore before it can be opened for allotment to students. There are also several proposals under consideration for utilising the grounds available for research and teaching projects,” prof Kapoor said.

“The final decisions in this regard will be taken in the near future as the university is preparing for the implementation of new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the 2023-24 session,” she added.

The Hindu hostel was built by visionary nationalist leader and educationist Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya in 1901 at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh collected entirely as donations to help students coming from far corners of the country find easy accommodation. At the time its name was MacDonnell Hindu Boarding House. In 1951, its name was changed to Madam Mohan Malaviya University College.

Till 1982-83, AU teachers used to frequently visit the hostel to organise seminars and conduct tutorial classes. However, in recent years it fell to neglect with most toilets unusable and the building in poor state due to lack of proper maintenance. The importance of this transfer can be gauged from the fact that cost of just 10.10-acre land of the hostel located in heart of the city is estimated to be in crores.