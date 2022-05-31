Legislator Local Area Development Fund hiked from ₹3 to ₹5 cr: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced an increase in the Vidhayak Nidhi fund (Legislator Local Area Development Fund) from ₹3 crore per annum to ₹5 crore per annum.
Yogi made the announcement in his concluding remarks in the state assembly before the house was adjourned sine die, marking the end of its budget session and a giant leap to make the proceedings paperless.
Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna used the occasion to announce an increase in nutritious food allowance to guards of the house and an honorarium of ₹1000 to the staff of the state assembly.
BSP member Uma Shankar Singh had urged the chief minister to make an announcement to increase the Vidhayak Nidhi. Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav later made light of his demand saying the BSP member was focusing on funds. Singh, however, said Yadav still appeared in a poll made and was thus linking the BJP and the BSP. Yadav said there may have been occasions when some bitterness was felt in the house. He said this bitterness would no more be there as the hearts of the members of the house were clear.
No adjournments
Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna also replied to various issues raised by the members and said the state government had time up till July 31, 2022, to present the annual budget for 2022-2023 in the house. He said the state government, however, showed large-heartedness and decided to convene the budget session early. Khanna said this was for the first time that there were no adjournments during the state assembly’s session.
Speaker Mahana thanks members
Speaker Satish Mahana said the budget session of the state assembly had portrayed a new picture of Uttar Pradesh. He said there was a negative perception of the state, and this was for the first time that the state assembly’s proceedings were conducted smoothly. He said the state assembly has implemented the National e-Vidhan Application, and most of the members were seeing using the online app instead of taking paper copies of the material used in the house.
