News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lekhpal Recruitment Examination: Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching churns out 55 successful candidates

Lekhpal Recruitment Examination: Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching churns out 55 successful candidates

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 08, 2024 08:18 AM IST

55 candidates who received coaching through Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya coaching have been selected for the Lekhpal Recruitment Examination, according to the UP government. The coaching centers are run offline and online across 75 districts of UP, providing free coaching to students for various competitive exams.

As many as 55 candidates who prepared for the Lekhpal Recruitment Examination through training at Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya coaching have been selected, according to UP government press release.

(Sourced pic for representation)

These coaching centres are being run in offline and online modes across 75 districts of UP by the social welfare department. Besides, the department is providing the facility of 8 residential coaching centres for competitive exams from where a total of 83 candidates who received training have been finally selected in various exams in the year 2023.

Out of these, 55 candidates have been selected for the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Lekhpal Recruitment Exam.

Scheme fulfilling dreams of youth

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana is to provide free coaching to students for competitive exams such as IAS, IPS, PCS, NDA, CDS, NEET, and others. Through this scheme, those students who are unable to afford coaching due to their financial condition are provided free coaching.

Under this scheme, students do not need to go to another state for coaching as they can avail it in their own state and district. This initiative provides an opportunity for talented students to progress, and they are successfully preparing for exams by receiving quality coaching.

