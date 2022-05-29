Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard

An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday.

He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening. Locals launched a search for him in nearby areas but in vain. The body of the boy was found in a sugarcane field on Sunday morning.

The carcass of a jackal was also found near the body of the boy, the DFO said. He said scratch marks were found on the neck of the body. On being informed, forest guards along with police rushed to the spot. However, angry villagers thrashed one of the forest guard Vijay Pal, he added.

The DFO said the forest team had gone to inquire about and verify the incident when hundreds of villagers equipped with sticks and rods surrounded the police vehicle and forest employees. He said forest guard Vijay Pal sustained severe head injuries and was being treated at Motipur community health centre. The guard had got about 14 stitches, he added.

Meanwhile, executive officer, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Dabeer Hasan said, “A financial assistance of ₹10,000 is being provided to the victim’s family by the WWF.” DFO Akash Deep Badhawan said as per rule of the forest department, there is a provision of ₹5 lakh compensation on confirmation of death in an attack by big cat.

Earlier on May 18, a 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Berdiya village under Sujauli police station area in Bahraich. Prior to that, angry villagers had attacked and injured ten forest employees when a leopard attacked and injured nearly ten villagers in Kathautiya village. The villagers had also killed the leopard and damaged vehicles of the forest department.