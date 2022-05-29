Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday.
He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening. Locals launched a search for him in nearby areas but in vain. The body of the boy was found in a sugarcane field on Sunday morning.
The carcass of a jackal was also found near the body of the boy, the DFO said. He said scratch marks were found on the neck of the body. On being informed, forest guards along with police rushed to the spot. However, angry villagers thrashed one of the forest guard Vijay Pal, he added.
The DFO said the forest team had gone to inquire about and verify the incident when hundreds of villagers equipped with sticks and rods surrounded the police vehicle and forest employees. He said forest guard Vijay Pal sustained severe head injuries and was being treated at Motipur community health centre. The guard had got about 14 stitches, he added.
Meanwhile, executive officer, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Dabeer Hasan said, “A financial assistance of ₹10,000 is being provided to the victim’s family by the WWF.” DFO Akash Deep Badhawan said as per rule of the forest department, there is a provision of ₹5 lakh compensation on confirmation of death in an attack by big cat.
Earlier on May 18, a 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Berdiya village under Sujauli police station area in Bahraich. Prior to that, angry villagers had attacked and injured ten forest employees when a leopard attacked and injured nearly ten villagers in Kathautiya village. The villagers had also killed the leopard and damaged vehicles of the forest department.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad
Htmetro@hindustantimes.com Mumbai: National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma has been booked for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad during a news channel debate on Gyanvapi mosque. The case is registered based on the complaint made by a hotelier from south Mumbai, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh. He works with Raza Academy as a joint secretary. Senior inspector Srikant Rajarampatil of the Pydhonie police station confirmed that the FIR has been registered against Sharma.
Int’l Yoga Day: U.P.’s BBAU, Lucknow univ getting ready for grand celebrations
As a build up to the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21, a practice session was started at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, recently. At the session, yoga instructor Sagar Saini is making beginners practice yoga. Celebrations at LU with Amrit Mahotsav hues This time the Lucknow University will celebrate the International Yoga Day in the spirit of Amrit Mahotsav organised by the government of India.
Four who posed as courier executives and robbed senior citizen arrested
Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for posing as courier executives and allegedly assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.87 lakh at knifepoint from hethe victim, Pramila Mehta'salad residence on May 7. They are remanded in police custody till May 31. After checking the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on three persons in the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and made the arrest.
Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati
NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.
