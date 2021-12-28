Leopard may have gone back to its habitat, but Lucknow residents told to remain alert

LUCKNOW The leopard spotted in Lucknow’s Adil Nagar and Kalyanpur might have left these residential areas via a safe passage and found its way back to the forest area, said forest department officials who had been making efforts to rescue the feline for the past two days. The big cat seen on Friday night and Saturday morning had reportedly injured three people.

“The leopard has not been seen in Adilnagar and Kalyanpur areas for the past 36 hours, the patrol teams have confirmed,” said divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh, in a press statement on Monday.

Though forest officials could not trace the animal, five patrol teams were still deployed in the areas as a precaution. “Among wild animals, leopards travel long distances in a short time. On getting safe passage, they can return to their natural habitat soon, if not terrorised unwarrantedly,” said Singh. He said reports of more than one leopard in these areas were baseless.

Rescue operation was conducted at Presidency Inter College and an attempt was made to facilitate the animal’s way into the forest area 500 metres away.

The department also advised locals to remain alert. “We are alert and avoiding going out at night. The animal will probably come out at night and escape into the jungle,” said Nityanand Mall, a resident of Sector-H, Jankipuram.

Forest officials said people should move out of their homes in groups and keep a stick in their hand. Children should be kept inside and domestic animals should also not be left in the open. If people come across a wild animal, they should not chase or try to catch/harm it. If they spot an animal, locals can report it to regional forest official, Kukrail on mobile number 7839434285.

MOVEMENT RECORDED

Dec 24 – 60 feet Road, Jankipuram, 11 pm

Dec 25 –In CCTV grab of SR Hospital and Pooja Nursing Home (Kalyanpur), 1am

Dec 25 – Presidency School CCTV grab, 4pm

Dec 25 – In an empty plot in Kalyanpur, 6pm