Leopard spotted in Lucknow 3 days ago still untraceable: Forest dept

LUCKNOW: The leopard, which was first spotted in Adilnagar and then in Kalyanpur and Jankipuram areas on December 25, is still untraceable, according to the forest department officials
The forest department has issued guidelines for locals to stay safe. (ht file)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:19 AM IST
LUCKNOW: The leopard, which was first spotted in Adilnagar and then in Kalyanpur and Jankipuram areas on December 25, is still untraceable, according to the forest department officials.

“The last information about the Leopard’s presence was from Integral University, but the team could not find pugmarks of the wild animal. Five rescue teams are still camping in the area to avoid any possible man-animal conflict,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer on Wednesday.

Forest officials said that chances were that the animal might have retreated to the forest area. The forest department has issued guidelines for locals to stay safe.

