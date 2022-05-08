Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr
lucknow news

Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr

The villagers of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district had put up the net to trap wild boars to protect their sugarcane crop. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon. They informed the forest officials and a team arrived there to rescue the animal but it did not have adequate equipment to execute the task.
Villagers said that this was the first time when a leopard was spotted in and around the village. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT A young leopard died of heat stroke after remaining trapped in a net for over 5 hours in a sugarcane field of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district on Friday evening.

A rescue team of wild life activists along with a veterinary doctor reached the spot from Meerut in the evening but the delay proved fatal for the animal.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bulandshahr Vinita Kumari admitted that a timely rescue operation could have saved the life of the animal. She said that the post mortem examination report had confirmed the animal’s death due to heat stroke as he remained trapped in the net for hours.

The DFO said that Bulandshahr division had no facility for wild animals’ rescue. So, a request was made to the Meerut forest office. Two forest guards trained in animal rescue arrived at the spot in the evening and executed their task but the leopard succumbed to heat stroke.

RELATED STORIES

The villagers had put up the net to trap wild boars to protect their sugarcane crop. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon. They informed the forest officials and a team arrived there to rescue the animal but it did not have adequate equipment to execute the task.

DFO Vinita Kumari then informed her Meerut counterpart and a team with a doctor was dispatched from there. The team arrived at the spot at around 4.30pm and till that time the animal remained trapped in the net in scorching heat.

Villagers said that this was the first time when a leopard was spotted in and around the village. They initially thought that a wild boar had been trapped but were terrified to see a leopard entangled in the net. It started roaring after they moved closer to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP