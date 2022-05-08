Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr

MEERUT A young leopard died of heat stroke after remaining trapped in a net for over 5 hours in a sugarcane field of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district on Friday evening.

A rescue team of wild life activists along with a veterinary doctor reached the spot from Meerut in the evening but the delay proved fatal for the animal.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bulandshahr Vinita Kumari admitted that a timely rescue operation could have saved the life of the animal. She said that the post mortem examination report had confirmed the animal’s death due to heat stroke as he remained trapped in the net for hours.

The DFO said that Bulandshahr division had no facility for wild animals’ rescue. So, a request was made to the Meerut forest office. Two forest guards trained in animal rescue arrived at the spot in the evening and executed their task but the leopard succumbed to heat stroke.

The villagers had put up the net to trap wild boars to protect their sugarcane crop. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon. They informed the forest officials and a team arrived there to rescue the animal but it did not have adequate equipment to execute the task.

DFO Vinita Kumari then informed her Meerut counterpart and a team with a doctor was dispatched from there. The team arrived at the spot at around 4.30pm and till that time the animal remained trapped in the net in scorching heat.

Villagers said that this was the first time when a leopard was spotted in and around the village. They initially thought that a wild boar had been trapped but were terrified to see a leopard entangled in the net. It started roaring after they moved closer to it.