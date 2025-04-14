LESA resumes morning raids to curb power theft in Lucknow

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has resumed its early morning raids to crack down on power theft in different parts of city. After the success of last year’s similar campaign, LESA officials have once again begun targeting areas known for electricity pilferage. Over the past five days, more than 23 residents have been found using air conditioners and other heavy appliances by illegally tapping into electric poles with katia connections. (Pic for representation only)

This renewed drive is being conducted under the direction of superintending engineer Mukesh Tyagi of the TalKatora Division. Executive engineer Kuldeep Srivastava of the Uptron division is leading the operation, which begins daily at 5 am. Several residential colonies were raided during this phase, exposing rampant power theft.

Kuldeep Srivastava said, “During inspections, we discovered widespread use of unauthorised cables directly connected to power lines, bypassing legal meters entirely. In several cases, it was found that consumers had tampered with or bypassed meters to avoid detection and billing. On-the-spot action was taken—illegal connections were cut immediately, and legal proceedings were initiated under applicable electricity theft laws against 23 residents.”

Kuldeep Srivastava confirmed that areas like Mehdiganj, Naubasta, Jhawaron Wali Gali, Saadatganj Chauraha, Fazil Nagar, Katra, and Rustam Nagar were among the worst affected. In these localities, residents were found running ACs and coolers using stolen power. Approximately 32 kilowatts of illegal consumption was detected.