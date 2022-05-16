Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LGPC condemns killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan

Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country
Members of the Pakistan's Sikh community, protest, after, according to police, two Sikh men were killed by gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
Published on May 16, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) condemned the killing of two Sikhs by Islamic terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday.

To register our protest, the committee has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country. The terrorists have targeted minorities and forced them to either convert to Islam or flee the land of their forefathers, said committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.

Bagga added, “Minorities are not safe in Pakistan, so we want them to shift to India. I urge the Indian government to grant them citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We also urge our government that if Pakistan fails to act against Islamic terrorists, then India should take similar action as it did after the Pulwama terror attack.”

The committee spokesperson Satpal Singh Meet accused ISI of doing planned conversions in Pakistan. “These killings are part of a design. Several Sikhs and Hindus have been killed in Pakistan as part of this plan. Not only this, Hindu and Sikh girls are getting abducted and converted. No action has been taken against any such criminal, who has committed barbaric crimes against the minorities in Pakistan.”

