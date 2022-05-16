LGPC condemns killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan
The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) condemned the killing of two Sikhs by Islamic terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday.
To register our protest, the committee has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country. The terrorists have targeted minorities and forced them to either convert to Islam or flee the land of their forefathers, said committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.
Bagga added, “Minorities are not safe in Pakistan, so we want them to shift to India. I urge the Indian government to grant them citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We also urge our government that if Pakistan fails to act against Islamic terrorists, then India should take similar action as it did after the Pulwama terror attack.”
The committee spokesperson Satpal Singh Meet accused ISI of doing planned conversions in Pakistan. “These killings are part of a design. Several Sikhs and Hindus have been killed in Pakistan as part of this plan. Not only this, Hindu and Sikh girls are getting abducted and converted. No action has been taken against any such criminal, who has committed barbaric crimes against the minorities in Pakistan.”
-
Covid: Delhi's tally dips for fifth straight day with 377 new cases
Delhi's single-day tally dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 377 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. Following the latest additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi touched 19,00,735. Fresh fatalities also dipped with one patient succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to three on Sunday, the bulletin data revealed. Delhi's death toll now reached 26,196.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress hit back at Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva attack
A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena and accused it of diluting its commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has responded with a similar offensive. In his rally on Sunday, Fadnavis had equated the tri-party MVA government to the Babri mosque, claiming that he would not rest till he brought it down.
-
27 years on, homebuyers to get 7 times the price of undelivered flats
Mumbai: About 27 years after they booked flats in a residential project at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, two residents of Lokhandwala will receive amounts equal to seven times the price of the flats as the builder failed to complete the project and handover over ready flats. In April 1996, the Debt Recovery Tribunal at Mumbai had attached the under-construction building, which was also attached by the Income Tax department in January 2003.
-
Lucknow, other UP cities see slight dip in mercury
LUCKNOW After days of unrelenting heatwave, Lucknow saw a slight dip in the maximum temperature (41.8 degrees Celsius) as compared to Sunday (42 degrees) while Sangam city (Prayagraj) remained the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 45.8 degrees Celsius, down from 46.9 degrees the previous day. Banda, which had been scorching for two days, experienced a drop in day temperature (45 degrees Celsius) on Monday, down from 49 degrees on Sunday.
-
BPSC question paper leak: Probe widens, four more arrests likely
The Economic Offence Unit of Bihar Police, which has so far made eight arrests in connection with the leak of question papers of state civil services examination (preliminary) conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission, has obtained arrest warrants against four more persons, probe agency officials said, adding that 12 more suspects are on the radar. Two other recipients were student leader Dilip Kumar and a news channel, according to officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics