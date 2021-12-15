Licensed shop salesmen held for selling illegal liquor in Prayagraj

Shankargarh police arrested two salesmen of a licensed country liquor shop involved in selling illegal liquor in bottles of branded country liquor, on Wednesday.

Forty pouches of illegal liquor, 90 bar codes, 101 corks, 67 empty bottles, cash ₹11,100 and a bike were recovered from them.

The duo-- Raghvendra Jaiswal of Manda and Rahul Kesarwani of Ghoorpur area of Prayagraj-- said the owner of the shop instructed them to sell illegal liquor for making more profits.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said acting on a tip-off, joint teams of excise department under inspector Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay and police under SHO of Shankargarh police station Brajesh Singh carried out raid at Gadamar Mod on Wednesday.

The duo said shop owner Satish Kumar Singh of Koraon area used to bring bar codes, corks etc. Then they used to mix liquor with water and fill them in bottles with fake bar codes and corks. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Excise Act and other relevant sections of IPC. A report has been forwarded to senior officials for cancellation of license of the shop.

