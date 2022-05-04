Light rain, thunderstorm likely in eastern UP on Thursday

The weather was dry with no large change in day temperatures across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the meteorological department said here.

The day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, the weather office said.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Fatehpur at 21.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather office forecast said very light to light rains or thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state on Thursday.

