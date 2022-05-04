Light rain, thunderstorm likely in eastern UP on Thursday
The weather was dry with no large change in day temperatures across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the meteorological department said here.
The day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, it said.
The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, the weather office said.
The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Fatehpur at 21.5 degrees Celsius, it added.
The weather office forecast said very light to light rains or thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state on Thursday.
-
Pro bono club inaugurated at Symbiosis Law School
The pro bono club formed under the Nyaya Bandhu Scheme of the department of justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Symbiosis Law School on Wednesday. The community legal care and literacy cell have addressed more than 100 cases, two legal aid clinics, numerous NGO collaborations, literacy sessions, and over 10 Lok Adalat collaborations.
-
2 Bengal police informers, home guard among 6 held for suspected Maoist links
The arrest of six men, including a special home guard and two police informers, in Bengal's Jhargram district for suspected links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has put the administration on high alert, officials familiar with the matter said. The police informers and The special home guard, Shibraj Mana were arrested on Sunday in Lalgarh. The special home guard, Shibraj Mana, was attached to Lalgarh police station.
-
2 men die in car crash on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach road; 3rd is serious
Two young men travelling in a car on Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach road died after the vehicle crashed into road divider and then an electric pole well past Tuesday midnight, police said. A third person, Nitin Mathew, 24, who was at the wheels, was seriously injured. Police said the accident took place at about 3.30am, about 200 metres from Akshar chowk. “The two sustained multiple injuries leading to the immediate death,” said Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from the NRI Coastal police.
-
No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work
PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres. Hinjane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, Mhada Colony, Dhanori, Kamal Park, Parande Nagar, Sudama Nagar and Harikrishna Park areas will not receive water.
-
Those who left Balasaheb must not teach us Hindutva, Raut slams Raj Thackeray
The Shiv Sena continued its attack on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena saying those who left Bal Thackeray must not teach them Hindutva. The reaction came after MNS chief Raj Thackeray posted a video clip of Sena founder Bal Thackeray's views on loudspeakers atop mosques. It led to a strong reaction from the Shiv Sena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics