Light traffic to ply on Pucca Pul from today, strength tests continue

Lucknow The over a century-old Pucca Pul, undergoing test of structural strength, will be opened for light vehicles from Monday. A height gauge would be installed on entry and exit points to check heavy vehicles, which will be banned till the report of load testing done by a team of experts is out.

However, test of structural strength continued on Sunday evening.

Executive engineer, PWD Manish Varma said,” Only light vehicles will be allowed on the bridge from Monday.. The movement of heavy vehicles will remain suspended till the test report comes.”

He said,” The load of the 300-metre bridge is divided between 5 arches and load testing is done between these arches, keeping various technical aspects in mind.” Four trucks loaded with 30 quintal debris are being parked and moved around the bridge to check its strength.

DN Tiwari, head of the PWD team testing the bridge, said that some of the tests would also be performed on the bridge from Monday once it was opened for traffic. During this period, the movement of light vehicles will continue. All the tests will be done by Tuesday, the report of which will come by December 30. Till then heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge which was constructed in 1914.

Core test and CAPO (cut- and- pull- out ) test are also being done to check the strength of the bridge. In the core test, a hole was drilled from the road to the bridge with a grinder. The construction material found in it would be tested in the lab. It will reveal how strong the binding ability of the construction material remains after 100 years.

In the cut- and pull-out test, a hole is made in the wall on the bottom side of the bridge to see how strong the bridge is from here.

Ten CAPO tests are being done in one arch, which is taking five to six hours. This test will also be completed by Tuesday.

Executive engineer Manish Varma said,” There is a need to shift the water line passing through the Pucca Pul to avoid any further damage.”

General manager, Jal Sansthan Ram Kailash said, “The eight -inch water pipeline on both sides of the bridge can be made leak-proof by initiating repair, but it cannot be shifted presently. It could be shifted in future when the proposed fourth water works in Ghaila of Prabhand Nagar Yojana will be ready. Had there not been a river under the bridge, the Jal Sansthan would have shifted the pipeline. There was a railway line under the Aishbagh bridge so we shifted the pipeline. The Pucca Pul pipeline supplies areas of Triveni Nagar, Mankameshwar, Faizullaganj and Babuganj. The water supply in these areas will be affected if the pipeline is shifted without any alternative arrangements. “