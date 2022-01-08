Like NZ PM Ardern, grandma Indira my inspiration: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said she liked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the present women leaders though her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi was her inspiration.

She connected with the people on social media, responded to questions from them a few hours before the Election Commission of India announced a ban on physical rallies till January 15 while announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka responded to some of the questions sent to her. “Who is your favourite leader,” was one of the questions. “I will say Jacinda Ardern. She is Prime Minister of New Zealand. I like her because she is natural. She is courageous…. She is connected to people. She carried her child to parliament,” replied Priyanka. She, however, added if she talked about leaders of the past, it was her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi. “She was an inspiration to me,” said Priyanka.

Asked to narrate an incident about Indira Gandhi, Priyanka referred to an incident of stone pelting at her to make her point, “She was fearless. She continued to speak though her nose was bleeding (when a stone hit her). She left only when security persons insisted,” said Priyanka.

About the Congress’ newly coined slogan “Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun”, Priyanka said the same was worked out collectively at a meeting. She used the occasion to read out some of the promises the Congress has made in the women manifesto titled “Shakti Vidhan” and said her party’s campaign had elicited a good response from the people.

Replying to a question about striking a balance between her married life and politics, Priyanka said she would complete 25 years of her married life next month and she did not face any issues in striking a balance as her children had grown up and her husband was cooperative.