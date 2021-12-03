Like TMC did in WB, SP will ‘finish’ BJP in UP: Akhilesh

Hitting out at the UP government, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the way Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee “finished” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, his party would do the same with the BJP in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference before taking out his ongoing Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra in Jhansi on the last day of his three-day tour of Bundelkhand region, he said, “I welcome Mamata Banerjee. The way she finished BJP in Bengal, the SP will finish the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.”

When a reporter asked him if West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ride his rath, Akhilesh said: “When time comes, we will see”. Earlier, Samajwadi Party leaders privy to the matter had said that Banerjee may ride SP chief’s rath to drum up support for him as the next chief minister of the state. According to the party’s plan, three women leaders—Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party MP and film personality Jaya Bachchan and former Kannauj MP and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav—will join Akhilesh’s Vijay Rath Yatra together.

As for the Congress, Akhilesh said he did not know the party’s role in UP politics but added that the people would reject it. “It is possible that the party (Congress) may get zero seats,” he said. Akhilesh also said the Bahujan Samaj Party chief had a problem with the SP carrying the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia together.

“The party (BJP) had secured all the seats in 2017 but this time the people would make it settle for zero seats. The people will close the doors of Bundelkhand on the BJP (in the 2022 UP polls) . The double engine (referring to the BJP governments in UP and at Centre) did nothing for the (Bundelkhand) region. Instead, it closed all the projects the previous government had started,” he said.

Claiming that there a wave for a change in Uttar Pradesh, the SP leader alleged, “This government has done injustice using police to an extent that can’t be imagined. It discriminated against people on the basis of caste and religion.”

In a reference to the recent inauguration of the Arjun Sahayak irrigation project by the Prime minister Narendra Modi in Mahoba, he claimed that it was inaugurated by his uncle in the past. “They changed the name and inaugurated it. This is what this government has been doing for last four-years-and-a-half,” he said and added if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party would ensure proper mechanism for water supply.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, “Many grand events were held in Lucknow to bring investments and setting up of industries. Where are they ? The people would no longer accept the false promises. The issues such as inflation, unemployment and low income of farmers would seal the fate of the BJP.”