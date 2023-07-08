Lion Prithvi dies at Lucknow Zoo

Lion Prithvi at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden succumbed to failing health conditions on Saturday, after weeks of suffering, a press note from the zoo authorities read. Lion Prithvi (Sourced)

Prithvi had been unable to use his hind legs since June 14 and his health had been steadily deteriorating. The lion had stopped eating solid foods and was relying on intravenous fluids for nutrition.

The zookeeper and veterinarians were monitoring him closely, but his condition did not improve, according to the zoo update. After the post-mortem examination was carried out by a panel of five veterinarians, the cause of death was attributed to age and ‘cardio respiratory failure associated with senility’.

Prithvi had been brought to the Lucknow Zoo from Chhattisgarh in 2015 along with a lioness, Vasundhara. They gave birth to four cubs that same year. Currently, the Lucknow Zoo houses three lionesses.

